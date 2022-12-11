Brooklyn Beckham gives a peck to Nicola Peltz during LA outing

FileFootage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have been celebrating their romance amid the holiday season as they stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday.



The 23-year-old chef cut a stylish figure in a grey hoodie and blue jeans as she matched it with a pair of white trainers and a baseball cap.

Nicola on the other hand looked as classy as always in a blank tank top which she paired with blue jeans and wore a black leather jacket over it.

The couple looked smitten during their outing as Brooklyn put his arm around his wife while giving her a peck.

Meanwhile, David Beckham’s son recently spilt the beans on his new ‘married’ tattoo to USA Today, sharing: “I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink,” he added.