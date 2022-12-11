Kanye West: 'Antisemite of the Year' 

Kanye West is losing right, left, and centre all of his awards, honorary degree, brand deals, and wealth amid anti-Semitic backlash; however, one thing Ye won from these controversies is the award for 'Antisemite of the Year.'
According to TMZ, after several weeks of the campaign and almost 10,000 votes from members, watchdog group StopAntisemitism has named Ye the most problematic person of 2022
Liora Rez, SA's Executive Director, tells the entertainment outlet, "Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power, and he refuses to stop. His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm."
She continues, "Jew-hatred is already out of control in the United States, and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.”
