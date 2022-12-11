Prince Harry’s privilege would be ‘dream life’: ‘Stop being dismissive’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been urged to ‘stop the woe is me narrative’ since his privilege is ‘something most people can only dream off’.



This claim has been made by royal contributor and commentator Angela Levin, in her new piece for Sky News Australia.

She began by saying, “In royal households ‘spare’ refers to the next in line to the heir to the throne. It is not derogatory. If Harry hadn’t been a prince it’s unlikely that Meghan would have given him a second look.”

“Nor has the Royal Family believed that Harry was second best as the title suggests. He was just different.”

During the course of her piece, Prince Harry also referenced past admissions where, “he guest edited the BBC news programme Today in December 2017” and asked his father along.

“The then-Prince Charles called him ‘my darling boy’” at the time “and Harry responded: ‘I do end up picking your brains more now than I ever have done’.”

He also told me that ‘William is the only person I can really trust and talk to about anything’. What or who has turned him against his family to such a degree?”

“Until he married Meghan in 2018 he was the most popular royal after the late Queen.”

“Yet five years on he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed.”

“Harry has seen serious poverty around the world on his travels, which should have jolted him out of his ‘oh poor me’ feelings and made him grateful for all the privileges he has had.”

“Yet questions remain: Is the book all about making money and trying to outdo William and his father? Has he ever wanted to be the first born and heir to the throne? Knowing him as I did, I believe not. So he should just stop moaning.”