Prince Harry is 'delighted' his 'narrative' is out in public: Source

Prince Harry is 'delighted' his 'narrative' is out in public

Prince Harry is glad he signed a deal with Netflix for his docuseries.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex reveals that the episodes from his currently streaming show were carefully crafted and well-planned.

They tell Mirror: “Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across,” said the source, who is a close friend of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“The reason for doing this was to share their truth on their lives.

“He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets.”

The source added: “Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

“They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the Cambridges of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England.

“Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think.”