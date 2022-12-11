Emily Blunt reveals the moment Tom Cruise 'stared' at her on set

Emily Blunt confesses Tom Cruise pushed her to do an action sequence in Edge of Tomorrow.

Speaking on podcast 'Smartless', the actress revealed that Cruise asked her to 'stop being a p**sy' when she was afraid of wearing an 85-pound costume.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she began.

“When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy,” she continued. “The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

Blunt revealed that Cruise “stared at her” and observed how she panicked.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” she admitted. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'”

“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?'" Emily revealed.

The actress admits Cruise's technique worked and she was able to then carry the suit.