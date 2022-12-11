Prince Harry ‘used royal status’ for UK paps to ‘promote’ friend’s club: Details

file footage

Prince Harry has been accused of using his royal status to generate positive press from the UK paparazzi for his friend’s club, despite claiming in his Netflix docuseries that he had a ‘hunter versus prey’ relationship with UK media.



According to sources quoted by The Sun, the Duke of Sussex would ‘purposefully’ use the main entrance to Public, a nightclub he frequented when young, as his appearances gave the place a ‘huge PR boost’.

A friend who allegedly used to party with Prince Harry at the time told the outlet: “He is guilty of rank hypocrisy.”

“Harry started becoming a regular at the club late in 2010 and early 2011. Guy Pelly was his friend and he got Harry to come to the club, which was amazing for its profile. Harry must have known he would be snapped by photographers,” he continued.

The insider went on to share how Pelly would usually sneak Prince Harry in through a back entrance but on some days would arrange for him to enter through the main door so the paps could photograph him.

“Harry was pictured and, boom, the club really took off… It is odd to think this is the same bloke preaching to the world on Netflix, including about paps,” the insider concluded.

The claims come in response to Prince Harry’s claims on his Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, in which he said that ‘majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi.’