Prince Harry surprises Prince William with Christmas gifts amid Netflix row

file footage

Prince Harry, over the weekend, surprised Prince William with a Christmas olive branch amid a growing rift between the brothers over Harry’s Netflix show, reported sources close to the Royal Family.



The Sunday Times of London on December 11, 2022, reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has dispatched Christmas to Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In return, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will also ship Christmas presents to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana in the US.

However, sources also confirmed that while the two families may be thawing out their rift for their children, there will be no gifts exchanged between the adults, who continue to be embroiled in a growing feud between them.

This comes just days after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, that reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton particularly incensed, with the Princess of Wales even said to be considering a televised interview of her own to set the record straight.