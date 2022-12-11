Will Smith offers two months of free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'

Will Smith wants everyone to watch his upcoming slave drama film Emancipation; in that case, he is offering a free Apple TV+ subscription for 2 months.
As per Billboard, the Oscar winner said, I’ve been reading a lot of the comments, and I see a lot of people saying they don’t have Apple TV+,” Smith said in an Instagram video posted Thursday. “That’s unacceptable to me.”
The 54-year-old actor sealed a streaming deal with Apple for new and returning subscribers to watch the film for free.
The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie, which depicted the harrowing freedom journey of a Black man who escaped slavery in Louisiana, will be available to stream on the platform on Dec 9, Friday.
Will Smith-starred Emancipation released in selected theatres on Dec 2, which is opened to mixed reviews.
