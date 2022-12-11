Prince William's personally signed message for England team leaves fans confused

Prince William posted a personally signed message for England football team after they lost to France in the quarter-final of World Cup 2022.

The football aficionado indicated that he wrote the tweet by signing it with a “W.”

The Prince of Wales took to social media after Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense match.

William wrote "Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."

While football fans praised the Prince of Wales for sending the message, others were left wondering whether his wife Kate Middleton is not watching the World Cup.

Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to level from the spot nine minutes into the second half.

England were the better side for long stretches of the game at Al Bayt Stadium but, almost from nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 12 minutes left.

But Kane then blazed his second penalty of the game over the bar as England's wait to win a first major international trophy since 1966 goes on.

France remain on course to become the first side since Brazil 60 years ago to successfully defend the World Cup.