Twitter Files: Did Prince Harry send emails to former CEO?

Some royal fans believe that Prince Harry sent Jack Dorsey, former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, in 2021 before Capitol Hill was attacked by Trump supporters.

They are hoping Elon Musk will share those emails as part of Twitter files.

The Twitter Files, which appear to come directly from Musk, feature detailed internal documents from the previous regime at Twitter, including internal messages and screenshots of administrator tools.

It is not known whether Harry really sent any emails to Twitter CEO.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under fire for appearing in Netflix documentary which premiered on Thursday.

Harry is also due to release his much-awaited book titled "Spare" next month.