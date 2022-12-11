Gigi Hadid openly supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was prominent among thousands of people who liked the news article on the new trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.
Gigi liked the post by Vogue Magazine which said the "couple reflects on the first dance they shared at their wedding."
The magazine shared Meghan Markle's quote: "It was so fun just spinning like a whirlwind."
Most of Hollywood stars and the couple's friends in the tinseltown have avoided publicaly commenting on their documentary.
Gigi Hadid also avoided making comments but her "like" suggested that she admires the couple even if she has not watched their documentary.
Prince Harry slammed the media “feeding frenzy” over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.
The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series Meghan & Harry.
Hrithik Roshan is one dashing man in Black
Ronnie Turner is Tina Turner's second and youngest son to pass away
It comes as the ITV show is set to return to ITV screens for a special Christmas Day episode
Alexander Dreymon confirms he has popped the question in an adorable Instagram post
Jimin is sending waves on the internet and earning commendation from fans globally
Josh Lucas says that he is down for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel if Reese Witherspoon isn't busy