Prince Harry seems fully influenced by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry seems to be fully influenced by Meghan Markle as he sees the world with the Duchess' eyes.
Meghan, in the first episode of their two-part documentary, can be heard: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"
The Duke of Sussex appeared hesitant in response as he said: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."
Harry's admission set tongues wagging as fans speculate that Meghan has been dominating Harry since they began romantic journey.
In the much-talked show on Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan, the Duke also opened up on his relationship with the former Suits star, saying: "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to hide anything from public as they have shared never-before-seen intimate photos of their wedding in the latest trailer for their Netflix series.
Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Torbaaz in 2020
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi
Shriya Saran stars alongside Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2
Kajol has an appropriate response to heroes romancing with heroines half their age
Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge's dating rumors