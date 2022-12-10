Kajol’s response to ‘SRK romancing with 20-years-old’ question

Kajol has an appropriate response to heroes romancing with heroines half their age

Kajol is not just known for her acting skills, she is also known for being the calm and composed one during the interviews. Whenever she is put on spot, she is very smart to deal with the situation. One such situation happened when an anchor asked her opinion about Shah Rukh Khan romancing with 20 years old while she is playing a mom to an actor 24 years old.

She said, "I think the heroes of our film industry, in fact, feel they are in this nut for a reason. And the reason is that the film industry is a business at the end of the day. Whatever you do at the end of the business, every hero has to pull in that much to make that film a hit. It’s a huge responsibility on their heads."

She further added, "Somebody asked me this question, ‘You have grown as an actor and your contemporaries have not grown as diverse as the roles that you have done’. I think that really has to do with the fact that they are also stuck down the line because of the number game. They are shouldering that responsibility.”

She will be seen in The Good Wife next and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan soon.