Are Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge dating? EXCLUSIVE

Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge's dating rumors

Salman Khan has casted Pooja Hedge for Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan and also signed her up for next two films. Ever since then, Twitter started speculating about their relationship.

As per a report by Times of India, Twitter is speculating about their relationship for a while now. A user tweeted about how they might have a romantic spell going on as they’re frequently seen together from some time. However nothing is confirmed as of now.

Salman was previously shipped with Katrina Kaif. The two actors have worked on multiple projects together previously. However, Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal now.

Pooja and Salman will be seen in Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji very soon.