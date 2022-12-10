Katie Price banned from TikTok after violating social media’s policy

Katie's fans were worried about the content she was sharing - as she launched an attack on her ex-husband on Instagram.

The former model, 44, will no longer be able to share posts on the social media platform after uploading videos of her kids.

She has previously posted clips of Bunny, nine, and Jett, eight, - who she shares with ex-Kieran.

A source told The Sun: 'Katie has been reported for putting Bunny and Jett on TikTok. They are both under 13, which violates the social media policy. Worried fans got in touch and she's now been banned.'

It comes as Katie took to her Instagram Story to make a number of allegations about Kieran on Friday as she went on a long rant.

Earlier this week it was reported that Katie will be questioned by police after Kieran reported her for harassment.

Katie was reported after she shared an Instagram Story that accused Kieran, 35, of being abusive. She has since deleted the post.

She made the comments after news broke that Kieran had been questioned by police in relation to suspected stalking.

A source told The Sun that this prompted Kieran's response, claiming: 'He called police as he thinks Katie has gone too far again.

'He's reported her to the police for harassment and he hopes action will finally be taken against Katie.