Prince William, King Charles ‘going nuclear’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly forced King Charles and Prince William into a corner, and that might force a ‘nuclear reaction’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in one of his interviews with Express UK.

He started by saying, “The second trailer for the Netflix series Harry and Meghan contained a clip of Harry talking about 'a dirty game' and their lawyer saying 'there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas'. These comments did not appear in the early episodes.”

“Although they were the subject of barbed comments and accused of 'unconscious bias', there were no direct attacks on senior royals in the first three episodes.”

“However, although it was clear that the enormous pressure from the media was pivotal to their decision to step down as senior working royals, the next three episodes are likely to give more details.”

“This seems certain to involve attacks on courtiers. Whether it indicts members of the royal family individually is the big question. If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging.”

Before concluding he also weighed in on King Charles’ possible reaction to the attacks and claimed, “Any attacks will concern the Palace but on anonymous courtiers it’s not so important. The Palace cannot respond point by point. A statement even in extremis would mean little.”

“Not inviting them to the Coronation and cutting off all contact is a nuclear option but the only real one if the coming episodes and Harry’s memoir go beyond the pale!”