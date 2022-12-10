Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t believe Kim Kardashian can get ‘movie greenlit’

Whoopi Goldberg discussed Charlize Theron’s comments about Kim Kardashian that she can “get way more off the ground” than Meryl Streep.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Snow White and the Huntsman star talked about the current state of the entertainment industry.
“The marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does,” she said,
“They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground,” the actor added.
Reacting to Theron’s statements, Goldberg said during the recent episode of The View, “I don’t think that’s true.”
“Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would’ve happened,” Goldberg added. “She can’t do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it.”
Theron has “more pull in the industry than I’ve got in the industry”, she continued. “You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years,” the host referred to her movie about Emmett Till.
Before concluding, Goldberg added, “I’d never minimize [Kardashian], but Warner Bros is not going to say yes to a movie because she wants to do it.”
