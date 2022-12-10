Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep bashes ‘distortive narrative trapping them in silence’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to move away has sparked support from their representative who believes the privacy narrative was distorted and “intended to trap the couple into silence.”
The clarification has been issued as part of a statement that has been shared by the couple’s representative.
They began by telling People Magazine, “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back.”
“This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”
