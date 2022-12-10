Kate Middleton ‘display of affection’ hints at Meghan Markle's lies

Kate Middleton put her affection on display in a resurfaced video of initiating a hug, hinting at Meghan Markle's lies in Netflix docu-series.
In the couple’s miniseries, Meghan alleged that her tendency to hug others appeared “jarring” for Prince William and Kate.
However, a resurfaced video of the now-Princess of Wales from 2018 shows her launching a hug towards a former midwife Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent.
Royal fan account CelticTribesman tweeted: "Every time I see this video of Catherine, Princess of Wales hugging her midwife I get so teary-eyed.
"It’s such a wonderful display of affection and acknowledgement."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry lashed out at the media over the “feeding frenzy” over his relationship with Meghan Markle.
“To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard," said Harry. "It is basically the hunter versus the prey."
"The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself," Harry, 38, said of his mother.
