Gwyneth Paltrow scared of suffering from cancer which claimed her dad’s life

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly scared of suffering from the same cancer which claimed her father Bruce Paltrow's life.
An insider told Radar Online that the Iron Man star has been getting cancer screenings regularly as “her family history presents a clear, inherited risk,” as per an Oncologist.
The Hollywood star is "carrying a ton of anxiety over this," the source said while adding that she is taking steps to prioritize her heath.
The outlet further noted that Paltrow is getting tested regularly so in case she get diagnosed, "it may come with enough time to treat and beat it."
This comes after the actor’s mother Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of oral cancer, that claimed her husband's life.
"I was obviously very shocked," Paltrow said after her mother made the news public. "It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."
"She went through it with so much grace," the actor added. "I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."
