Prince William pals say his bond with Prince Harry is ‘irreparable’ after Netflix series

Prince William’s friends recently expressed that his relationship with Prince Harry has been damaged by the Sussex’s fresh criticism of the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released the first part of their much-awaited Netflix series while accusing the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias".
Prince of Wales’s friend insisted that the couple’s remarks must have upset the royals. “All relationships are built on trust but for members of the Royal Family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,” they said, reported Daily Mail.
"The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge," added the friend.
