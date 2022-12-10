King Charles 'staying out of' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drama

King Charles wants nothing to do with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell docuseries.

Royal author Tom Bower believes the Royal household is 'shocked' by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims and is scrambling over their next step.

“Well, they’re shocked by it all,” he told Page Six. “The question is only — this is really a story in the air — is whether they’re going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they’re going to strip them [Harry and Meghan] of the titles.”

Mr Bower note that despite public perception that the couple will reconcile with the Royals after Queen Elizabeth II death, “there was never any chance of it.”

“The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it,” Bower explained.

“But I think that it’ll be impossible for him to stay out of it,” he added.

Harry & Meghan docuseries is now streaming on Netflix.