Selena Gomez says THIS Disney star is the 'love of her life'

Selena Gomez is spilling the beans on harbouring romantic feelings for famous child actor.
Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the singer confessed that she was head over heels in love with Disney star Cole Sprouse.
"Apparently, my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11 years old."
"Yes, I was.... And my first kiss was with his brother! On TV. They wrote it that way in the script," she told Fallon.
When asked if she was disappointed over kissing his brother, the songstress added: "I can't say that. It wasn't that. I think I felt a lot better that it wasn't him because I think I probably would have been an idiot. He was the love of my life!"
