Prince William receives devastating news

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared heartbreaking news a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary was released.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made the sad announcement about their friend and his son’s death on Twitter handle.
Prince William paid a touching tribute to his friend conservationist Mark Jenkins, who died in a plane crash in Kenya.
The Prince said, “Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.
“Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired. W.”
William and Kate Middleton shared the devastating news a day after "Harry and Meghan" Netflix documentary series was released on Thursday.
Kate Hudson discusses about rom-com movies and what need to be done to revive it back
Prince William has suffered more than Prince Harry amid Netflix series
Shakira blamed for Spain elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022
Royal Family is deciding to keep dignified silence after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry woes
Prince Philip did not want King Charles to leave Princess Diana
Meghan Markle told to stop talking about unimportant issues with Kate Middleton