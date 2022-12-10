Prince William receives devastating news

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared heartbreaking news.



The Prince and Princess of Wales made the sad announcement about their friend and his son’s death on Twitter handle.

Prince William paid a touching tribute to his friend conservationist Mark Jenkins, who died in a plane crash in Kenya.

The Prince said, “Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.

“Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired. W.”

William and Kate Middleton shared the devastating news.