Gemma Collins warns Meghan, Harry against 'airing any sort of dirty laundry in public'

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against 'airing any sort of dirty laundry in public'.

Gemma Collins shared her opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stance against the royals amid newly released Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan'.

“I've got to be honest, I really like Meghan and Harry," she tells The Mirror.

"The only thing I would say is that they do need to be loyal to the family. They shouldn't be airing any sort of dirty laundry in public."

And it's one particular comment that Meghan made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Gemma didn't like.

"The only gripe I have with Meghan was when she called the family 'The Firm', I thought that was a bit near the mark," she said.

"Yes, they were royals and they decided to opt out of it. And I do think they've done a lot of good for everyone, they're highlighting many campaigns."

Gemma also appreciates that the former royals need to "earn an income" after leaving the UK for a new life in America.

"And you never know what goes on, when I used to put stuff out on TV, you didn't always see the pre bit of what went on before it got cut and edited. So, look I think she's made her mistake she should never have called the royal family 'The Firm'.

"But Harry looks happy and is everyone going to be tuning in to watch it? Yes. And I just think, they're not in the royal family now, let them get on with it.”