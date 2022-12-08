Ajay Devgn calls Kajol’s performance ‘superlative’ in film ‘Salaam Venky’

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol performance in Salaam Venky, calls it superlative.
He dedicated a post to her wife by posting a glamorous picture of her which also had a text written over it. The text read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.”
He also lauds the entire team of Salaam Venky, wrote: “Salaam Venky charged me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa. My best wishes to entire cast and crew.”
Previously, Ajay also lauded the film when the trailer dropped: “Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations.”
Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around a mother who struggles hard for his son’s deteriorating health condition.
The film released in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday.
