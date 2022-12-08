 
Ajay Devgn calls Kajol’s performance ‘superlative’ in film ‘Salaam Venky’

Ajay Devgn also praised the entire team of 'Salaam Venky'

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022
Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol performance in Salaam Venky, calls it superlative.

He dedicated a post to her wife by posting a glamorous picture of her which also had a text written over it. The text read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.”

He also lauds the entire team of Salaam Venky, wrote: “Salaam Venky charged me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa. My best wishes to entire cast and crew.”

Previously, Ajay also lauded the film when the trailer dropped: “Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations.”

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around a mother who struggles hard for his son’s deteriorating health condition.

The film released in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday. 