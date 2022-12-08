Angel Carter announces benefit concert in memory of late twin Aaron Carter

Angel Carter and Nick Carter will be joining Lance Bass for a charity concert.

Angel announced via her IG post that in honour of her late brother, she, along with brother Nick Carter and Lance Bass doing a benefit concert to raise awareness about mental health in partnership with the On Our Sleeves organisation.

Angel remembered her twin Aaron on her 35th birthday on December 7th, 2022. She wrote a heartfelt note for her brother and made the announcement.

“And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100% of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial,” she wrote.

She added the details of how people could support their “critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending ‘Songs For Tomorrow’ on January 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, CA.”

Angel and Nick will also be joined by Lance Bass as he shared details on his Instagram Stories.

Angel’s announcement comes almost two weeks after she and her brother, Nick Carter, announced the launch of the donation page in Aaron's honor for the organisation On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.

Angel also added in the end, “I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step… in memory of Aaron.”

So far, no additional details about the concert have been announced. At the time of his death, Aaron was found deceased in his home. A cause of death has not been confirmed.