Selma Blair dubs Sarah Michelle Gellar her ‘good luck charm’ at People’s Choice Awards

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has always rooted for Selma Blair for her performance.



This time too at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Selma accepted the award for the Competition Contestant of 2022 from her longtime pal Sarah.

After receiving her award, Selma also gave a shout out to her BFF and thanked Sarah for showing up at the event.

“Oh my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah,” recalled Selma as she spoke about the Best Kiss trophy at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions.

“Good luck charm, for sure!” said the 50-year-old.

Selma continued, “Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me.”

“This is kinda a huge deal for me, I've been in this town a long time and I have so many amazing friends that win things like this,” remarked Selma.

Selma further said that it’s “amazing” to win the award for her “stint” on Dancing with the Stars.

“I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years of learning how to connect and be supported by people,” she shared.

In the end, Selma added, “Thank you to Sasha Farber for being my partner and finding a way to help me move.”

Earlier on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Sarah spoke out about her bond with Selma, who was previously diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018

“Every journey with Selma is its own experience and its own milestone, and to think three or four years ago, I was pushing her around in a wheelchair and now she's dancing on national television, it’s really mind-blowing,” stated Sarah.

“She's my inspiration for trying new things,” commented Sarah.