Alia Bhatt spill the beans on experience of motherhood

Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her first child, Raha, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022.
Alia talks about her experience with motherhood as she admits that it changed the way she looks at everything.
In a new interview, the new mom said that motherhood has changed her so much.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi said, "It’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that."
Alia said that it has changed the way she looks at everything and her heart is a little bit more open than it was before. "I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out."
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.
Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 is a sequel to hit thriller Drishyam
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after he slapped Chris Rock during Oscars
Alec Baldwin 9-year-old daughter was traumatized after learning about ‘Rust’ tragedy
Jennifer Lopez drops glamourous pictures on her social media account ahead of Christmas
Prince Harry can no longer return to the hold after making sensational claims about Meghan Markle
Amber Heard appeals her ex-husband Johnny Depp win in bombshell defamation case