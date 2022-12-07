 
close
Wednesday December 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch WC after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped

Georgina Rodriguez made a stunning appearance at Portugal v Switzerland match in Doha

By Web Desk
December 07, 2022
Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch WC after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped
Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch WC after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped

Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch World Cup matches even after her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from a recent match.

The 28-year-old model made a stunning appearance at Portugal v Switzerland match in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Rocking a khaki coat over a strap-less black dress, the media personality was photographed at the stands while she styled her brunette locks in a ponytail.

She paired a white Gucci handbag, a sparkling diamond necklace and a couple of eye-catching rings to add glamour to her look.

Georgina’s appearance came after Cristiano made headlines after being dropped for the team’s last-16 World Cup clash.

Famously known as CR7 was visibly not happy after he was taken off in a match against South Korea, sparking an emotional reaction from the footballer.