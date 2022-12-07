Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch WC after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped

Georgina Rodriguez continues to watch World Cup matches even after her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from a recent match.
The 28-year-old model made a stunning appearance at Portugal v Switzerland match in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.
Rocking a khaki coat over a strap-less black dress, the media personality was photographed at the stands while she styled her brunette locks in a ponytail.
She paired a white Gucci handbag, a sparkling diamond necklace and a couple of eye-catching rings to add glamour to her look.
Georgina’s appearance came after Cristiano made headlines after being dropped for the team’s last-16 World Cup clash.
Famously known as CR7 was visibly not happy after he was taken off in a match against South Korea, sparking an emotional reaction from the footballer.
