'My brain was misfiring': Brendan Fraser recalls 'George of the Jungle' bulky shape 

Brendan Fraser opened up on the bulky requirement of the character once screwed his brain in the 1997 comedy George of the Jungle.
Per Variety, Fraser said about the character's costume, "the wardrobe was there was no wardrobe," Fraser said. "George wears a loincloth."
Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good-looking in "George of the Jungle" that he "was disappointed," joking, "You weren't supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves. Were you oiled up at all during 'George'?
"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates," Fraser said. "I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night."
George of the Jungle also starred Leslie Mann and Thomas Hayden-Church, a box office hit netting over $170 million globally.
