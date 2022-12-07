Prince Harry got 'courage' to quit UK after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying new life to the fullest, says his ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney.

Speaking to OK magazine in a recent interview, the woman, who claims Harry was her toyboy in the past, says: "Meghan and Harry look very happy together and I wish them all the best. I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States and I think he really needed to do that – to finally be free."

She added: "I have nothing but respect for Meghan, and the fact that Harry is with her shows that he does have more than one type after all – he is clearly not only interested in blondes!"

She added: "I did feel sorry for Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself. He seemed a little lost and I think that was because he was surrounded by so many hangers-on who didn’t have his best interests at heart.

"I could see there was little upside to his position beyond the obvious privileges and the three bodyguards that shadowed him didn’t seem to allow for much privacy.

"I remember saying to him: 'I imagine your life must be genuinely hard, being in such a goldfish bowl.' He replied: 'It definitely has its moments.'"