Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins teases major cliffhanger in upcoming Season 3

Netflix’s upcoming season of Emily in Paris will leave fans at a cliffhanger.

Lily Collins, the star of the show, teased the season finale a little to Entertainment Tonight at the Season premiere red carpet, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The actress hinted that the final episode of the new season is even more surprising. “I will say that the last episode leaves you on another cliffhanger.” She added, “The last episode feels like five in one.”

In the show, Emily Cooper, portrayed by Lily Collins, is at a crossroads when it comes to her personal and professional life. She has to decide where her loyalties truly lie. In the previous season, Emily is surprised by the arrival of corporate boss Madeline as books at Savoir don’t add up. The titular character also deals with her feelings towards Gabriel while also being smitten by a banker from London, Alfie.

At the end of Season 2, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) quit Savoir to start her own marketing firm, with Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) in tow — and she wants Emily to join them. And... Alfie just asked Emily to accompany him to London as he plans to move there for work.

Creator Darren Star echoed Collins’ tease, sharing, “There's a few [cliffhangers] and there's a big one.”

Collins also serves as an executive producer on the show, shared that she finds it as a blessing for the writers and producers to leave fans wanting more.

“So many questions! And I don't have answers, nor do I even know the questions because I don't even know if [creator] Darren [Star] does,” Collins admitted. “I'm like, 'What is my fate?!’”

The new season of Emily in Paris drops December 21, 2022 on Netflix.