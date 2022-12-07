Nicola Peltz says a cryptic prayer after shedding 'tears' in 2022

Nicola Peltz is overlooking sadness to mark a healthy start to the upcoming year.
The Transformers actress turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to end 2022 on a positive note.
"May the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you're planting in 2023", she shared the post amid ongoing rift with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.
Nicola tied the knot with beau Brooklyn Beckham earlier in April. Ever since the wedding, rumours of a family feud have made rounds on the internet.
Addressing the conjecture, Nicola told Sunday Times: "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?"
She added: "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it ... If I did, I would go crazy."
