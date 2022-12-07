 
close
Wednesday December 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

‘No one needs’ to believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘It's common sense'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to release the docuseries spark shocking conversations

By Web Desk
December 07, 2022

File Footage

Experts have weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, and pointed out how ‘no one’s being forced’ to ‘watch at gunpoint’.

This claim has been issued by Daily Mirror columnist Polly Hudson, in her opinion piece for The Mirror.

Hudson started off by writing, “Those objecting the loudest to the documentary, the most offended by it – despite, let’s not forget, having seen only two and a half minutes of it – seem to be missing an important point. We do all have a choice in this matter.”

“No one will be forced to watch it at gunpoint. And even if we do watch, it isn’t then a legal requirement that we unquestioningly believe every word that Harry and Meghan say.”

“They’re giving us the option to hear what they really think. What we do with that is up to us,” Hudson also pointed out before signing off. 