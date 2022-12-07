Most searched celebs of 2022? Amber Heard wears the crown

2022 has been a wild year for entertainment buzz, with expensive divorces, ruthless court battles, and big fat weddings. In this tight competition, Amber Heard wore the crown for the most searched celebs of 2022, as per Celeb Tattler.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's estranged ex-husband, trails second in the list, thanks to his win in the defamation case against Heard.
The late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, fell in third place, with a surge of 4.3 million searches.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady's slipped to fourth place, netting four million clicks, amid his controversial divorce from model wife Gisele Bündchen on his decision to return to the field after announcing retirement.
The reality star, business mogul, and fashion diva Kim Kardashian scored 3.5 million searches to set in the fifth spot, partly attributed to broke up with Pete Davidson and tussle with estranged former husband, Kanye West.
The notorious heartthrob Pete Davidson came second to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to clinch the sixth spot on the list, leaving behind a trail of celebrity partners that swooned after him.
Twitter's new chief Elon Musk bought his way to the seventh position on most searched celebs of 2022, amassing 3.19 million searches.
The most searched celebs of 2022 list also includes Will Smith, with his unexpected slap at Oscar leading him to eighth place. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown earned the ninth place, and Zendaya's Euphoria craze pushed her to tenth.
Kanye West split with Juliana Nalú came amid Ye's anti-semitic tirades and Hitler's praise
Piers Morgan is mocking Matt Hancock for crying on national television like Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to release the docuseries spark shocking conversations
In the video, posted on Twitter and Instagram, Prince Harry accuses the royal family of using the press to undermine...
Ryan Reynolds received the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Victoria Beckham denies to cheapen prices of fashion brand amid huge financial loses