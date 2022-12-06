Anushka Sharma drops jaws with iconic retro look in 'Qala' cameo

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma has left fans surprised with her cameo in Qala in the song Ghody Pe Sawaar.



Taking to Instagram, she dropped black-and-white photos from her special appearance in the movie.

Anushka looks breathtaking in a chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her retro hairstyle complimented with the multi-layered necklace.

The PK actress captioned it as, "कोई कैसे उन्हें ये समझाये..@anvita_dee आप भी बतायें (How can someone explain this to them..@anvita_dee you also tell) Loved loved loved being a part of #QALA's journey."

As soon as Qala was released, fans took to social media to shower their love on Anushka. A fan wrote: "OMG! It feels amazing to see #AnushkaSharma back on screen after 4 years."

Another fan said that her retro heroine look is 'truly iconic’, ‘Anushka is the combination of beauty and versatility,' commented another.

Anushka Sharma is glad that her special appearance has surprised fans in her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production.

She said, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”



