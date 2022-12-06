Adele says her beau Rich Paul was furious after a man tried to slip her his number

Adele revealed her boyfriend Rich Paul was enraged after he got to know that a man at the singer's Las Vegas Residency tried to slip her his number.

The Grammy winner said that the sports agent wanted to beat the man after a video from the concert shows him trying to give his contact info to the Easy on Me singer.

Addressing the issue on stage, Adele said, “Someone texted me something this morning saying that a guy tried to give me his number last night when I was walking through this way.”

However, the singer cleared things thing sup that the concertgoer just trying to make Adele buy a car from him.

“I told my boyfriend and he was livid,” Adele shared. “He was like, ‘That man’s going to be put to sleep.’”

Adele and Rich were romantically linked together last year during summers at an NBA game. The news was later confirmed by People Magazine.