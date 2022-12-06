Prince William urged to ‘reply’ to Prince Harry’s latest Netflix attacks

Prince William is being urged to ‘reply’ to his brother Prince Harry’s latest attacks on the Royal Family

Prince William is being urged to ‘reply’ to his brother Prince Harry’s latest attacks on the Royal Family in the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Royal author Angela Levin slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her appearance on GB News after Netflix dropped the final trailer for Harry & Meghan, which included loaded attacks at the Royals.

Talking about the explosive trailer, Levin said: “She thought that she would come in and be on the same level as William and Catherine. We saw in the trailer this afternoon that she was saying there's a hierarchy. Well, surprise, surprise.”

“You can't let them get away with it ... and also if you don't reply then they win. I believe that William has said that he will correct them if they make errors and they have to do that,” Levin added.

Levin’s comments come after it was reported last week by The Sunday Express that Prince William was ready to ‘challenge’ Prince Harry and Meghan if they were to attack the royal family in their Netflix show.

A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales had revealed: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”