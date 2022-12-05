Trevor Noah reveals the ‘other careers’ he had in mind before joining showbiz: Watch

Trevor Noah has recently disclosed the career he would have pursued if not in the entertainment industry.

The Daily Show posted a clip of Between the Scenes on Instagram on Monday where the talk show host responded to a question from an audience who asked what would he do if not in this industry.

Noah revealed that he would love to pursue a career in Information Technology, stating, “I’ve always loved working with computers. So, I used to build computers when I was in high school. I would probably love to do that.”

“That’s how my journey began, it’s like I was trying to save up enough money to go to university so that I could study IT at the time. And then I just carried on working, and I haven’t stopped since,” shared Noah

He quipped, “So, now maybe I’ll go to university and finally get that degree and do that.”

Besides IT, the host mentioned that he also loved to be a “salesperson”.

“Like I love helping people, especially when it comes to like buying technology, buying a car, buying,” remarked Noah.

He commented, “I hate how uninformed some sales people are, and how you walk in and then they don’t tell you anything.”

“I like learning about something, and then like sharing that information with other people,” asserted Noah.

Other than salesman and IT, Noah also wanted to be a “teacher” but not the grown-up kids. He preferred young kids who are “always trying to learn”.

Watch here:



