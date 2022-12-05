Prince Harry is ‘the only one’ who ‘knows the truth’: ‘No one would protect Meghan Markle’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed the ‘pain’ Meghan Markle’s experienced behind the scenes.



This entire admission has been made in the Twitter video featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “Theres a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“it’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

Before concluding Prince Harry also included some context into his intentions and admitted that he did ‘everything for Meghan’ as “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

He even dropped a truth bomb near the end, and took fans by surprise upon admitting, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”