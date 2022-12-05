 
close
Monday December 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry is ‘the only one’ who ‘knows the truth’: ‘No one would protect Meghan Markle’

Prince Harry admits he is the ‘only person’ who knows the truth regarding Meghan Markle’s pain and suffering

By Web Desk
December 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed the ‘pain’ Meghan Markle’s experienced behind the scenes.

This entire admission has been made in the Twitter video featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “Theres a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“it’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

Before concluding Prince Harry also included some context into his intentions and admitted that he did ‘everything for Meghan’ as “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

He even dropped a truth bomb near the end, and took fans by surprise upon admitting, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”