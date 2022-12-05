Britney Spears fans react after the singer heaps praises on sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears fans have another bizarre theory as they speculate that the pop star's Instagram account has been hacked after she hailed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In numerous rants against her family, the Princess of Pop has slammed her sister for not supporting her during the terrible 13 years of her life.

However, in her Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer appeared to have taken a U-turn as she penned, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you.”

“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” she added.

The post left her fans confused as they speculated that someone is controlling the social media accounts of Spears.



“Wth. What's going on? I think her account has been hacked. #freebritneyagain,” one fan wrote, “Nah where the hell is Britney. She is not writing these posts.”

“When she spoke in court, she sounded completely of sound mind to me, but all these erratic posts and no recent pics has got me so suspicious. Has she ever really been 'free'?! Poor woman,” it added.

“This account is the biggest Instagram mystery ever,” one user penned as another chimed in, “Britney you’ve been hacked!!!”