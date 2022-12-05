Kate Middleton ‘eyeing’ meeting with Lilibet despite Prince Harry’s ‘secrecy’

Kate Middleton reportedly finds the secrecy behind Lilibet and Archie to be ‘absurd’ and is adamant
This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to New Idea.
The insider started by saying, “Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children” especially since she “loves kids, whether they're her own, her nieces and nephews, or the children she raises money for through her charities.”
“She meets kids every single day and finds it absurd and a little sad that she hasn't spent any time with Harry's little girl.”
In light of this, she even reached out to Prince Harry during her visit and asked if “there was any way they could meet.”
She was even “willing to carve out a few hours of her time in Boston to meet Harry in New York, even if it was only for 20 minutes, which is really unprecedented given her rank above the Sussexes as the future Queen.”
