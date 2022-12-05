Meghan Markle ripped over her ‘not genuine’ emotions

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s conversation with a conservator from the Royal Collectio Trust, Hannah Belcher, was recently analysed by a body language expert.



In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex was seen talking about her wedding dress with Hannah.

As she walks into the room, Meghan says: “My goodness! It’s amazing, isn’t it? Wow, beautiful! “Somewhere in here there’s a piece - did you see a piece of blue fabric stitched inside?

“I hope it’s still in there! It’s my ‘something blue', it’s the fabric from the dress I wore on our first date,” she adds.

“I think also, as well, with Harry’s role as Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth was so important for us to have the spirit of inclusivity at our wedding,” the mum-of-two adds.

Reacting to the clip, body language expert Jesus Enrique said on his YouTube channel: “Right off the bat when she walked in, that smile is not genuine, not much emotion or interest in being that smiley.

“Her eyes have no emotion. That’s the problem when you try to come out as friendly when you don’t have that intention.”

“Something triggered Meghan’s mask to slip,” Jesus added.