George Clooney chivalrously adjusts wife Amal Clooney's dress during red carpet appearance

George Clooney was ever so chivalrous at the Red Carpet For Kennedy Center honours.



The actor was attending the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Artist’s Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, accompanied by his wife Amal Clooney, multiple news outlets reported.

Dressed in a classic black tuxedo, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, paused during their walk down the red carpet to help Amal with a potential wardrobe malfunction and made sure she looked picture-perfect in her stunning Valentino red dress, via People.

Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures, via People.

As she gave a look of embarrassment, Amal waited patiently while George fluffed her up and sent her on her way. George was snapped confidently untangling the long train of his wife’s dress and smiled proudly once he was done.

The pair has been married for eight years and share five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

The glamourous event was held to pay tribute to the 2022 Kennedy Center honourees, who were chosen for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Alongside George Clooney, Christian singer Amy Grant, legendary singer of soul, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. — are all being honored this year, via HollywoodLife.

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors,” George said at the event, per DailyMail.

“To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honour. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”