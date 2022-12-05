Paddy McGuinness shrugs off ex-wife Christine’s viral PDA with friend

Paddy McGuiness seemingly appeared unbothered by his ex-wife Christine’s PDA-filled photos with her best friend Chelcee went viral.
The TV star took to his social media account to share a series of photos, showing him having a great time with his friend amid a dinner outing.
"The annual festive old school cuddly toys night out was a resounding success," he penned under the snaps.
"We drank, we laughed, we killed zombies," Paddy wrote in the caption.
The 49-year-old’s all-male night out’s photos came after his ex was seen with her pal in London’s Hyde Park.
The onlooker said: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.
“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point. They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.
They added: “Christine and Chelcee were both all smiles as they walked off hand-in-hand. It was a busy night and all the festival tents were packed to the rafters with people.
“But they didn’t seem to have a care in the world and looked like they were in their own little bubble, it was cute.”
