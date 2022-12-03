Sonam Kapoor says she is going to miss her son Vayu at Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor opened up in a video about how difficult it was for her to leave her infant son Vayu Kapoor behind while she was attending the Red Sea Film Festival. Hindustan Times reported that Sonam admitted she feels anxious about leaving her son at home.



She recently posted a video on Instagram in which she talked about leaving her son at home.

Sonam said that her son Vayu is with her mom and sister while she is going to attend the film festival. She added that she will miss her son a lot.

Sonam said, "I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed."

She further added, "I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

Sonam attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.