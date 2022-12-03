Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fanning the fire with Netflix: ‘Just heaps of distress’

File Footage

The Royal Family is reportedly starting to feel the aftereffects of having ‘distress heaped’ on top of them since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



“What Harry and Meghan want is freedom not privacy. What else did we expect? In the teaser for the Netflix six-part series we see the Sussexes at their most vulnerable and beautiful.”

Royal biographer an editor of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward made this admission while speaking to The Mirror.

Ms Seward began it all by saying, “Meghan is shown looking glorious – dressed down in something diaphanous or wrapped around Harry as she was in their engagement pictures.”



“How can anyone look that wonderful when they are posing in a kitchen as if they didn’t have a care in the world? Harry still in his royal marine dress uniform having been to the concert of remembrance at the Albert Hall.”

“It seems as if they have a photographer living with them and their life is a series of carefully posed episodes.”

“This dramatic black and white pictorial beauty is at odds to the darker message Harry is at pains to portray. He is going to tell us about how he was the lucky one.”

“He escaped the drudgeries of being royal and being told what to do and what to say. It was all so dreadful and painful being a prince and having such a privileged lifestyle.”

“The timing is perfect. Just as his brother the Prince of Wales is due to launch his Earthshot Prize in Boston, which is his pride and joy, Harry beats him to it by releasing something provocative that everyone wants to have a peek at.”

“Diana knew the value of imagery to beat the competition. Even if Harry did not know before he does now. Like his mum before him he is the one that got away. The good boy gone bad or the bad boy gone good. It doesn’t matter.”

“It is fascinating even to their fiercest detractors. What are they doing what are they going to do what are they going to say?”

“King Charles has not had an easy few days. For the sake of the monarchy, he has had to agree to the public humiliation of one his oldest friends, Lady Susan Hussey for her careless, racist remarks and now the son who he loves very much looks set to heap more distress on the institution of which he is custodian.”