Babil Khan talks about his life after father Irrfan Khan's demise: See video

Babil Khan also reveals how he bagged for hi debut film 'Qala'

Talking about his audition, Babil added: “I will be very honest with you. Like I know people think that but no I am not getting like offers just like that. I am like, offers come but then I read script I am like should I say yes or no and then my management says ‘Sir, you have to give an audition’ Alright! I have to say this yes or no.”

He further shared his first exposure in the public eye after his father’s demise. “The first thing when I came on set the first I had come with. Dad had just passed away and you know that first sense of limelight, exposure to the public eye. I had come as Irrfan Khan’s son with my head like.”

“I first stepped into the vanity and the first thing she told, ‘To me, you were always Sutapa’s son. I always looked at you as Sutapa’s son and you are Sutapa’s son and suddenly I was just like Mama and then I became Mama’s boy and we shot, added the Qala actor.”

Babil Khan’s debut film Qala is story revolving around a singer and his mother’s relationship set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1940s. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Amit Sial and Swastika Mukherjee, reports PinkVilla.

