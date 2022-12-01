Meghan Markle receives ‘absolutely’ genuine threats online, reveals top cop

FileFootage

Meghan Markle has been the victim of ’absolutely’ genuine threats online, revealed a cop who shared that a team has been investigating the comments.



According to Neil Basu - assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police, the negative comments against the Duchess of Sussex are nothing less than threats.

He further added that the people have been prosecuted on the basis of such comments.

“If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it … the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time,” Mr Basu told Channel 4 News.

The cop further added: “We had teams of people investigating it.”

Mr Basu also added that Meghan has had these threats more than once. “Absolutely. We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats.”